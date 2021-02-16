Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.56 and last traded at $22.47. 54,850,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 33,822,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,801 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

