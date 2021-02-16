Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 137,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 252,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,160,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after buying an additional 78,941 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock valued at $103,499,393 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCL opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.