CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

NASDAQ:PRTS traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,490. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

In other CarParts.com news, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $8,391,404.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,409.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,757,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,718.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,366,404 shares of company stock worth $19,614,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,094,000 after acquiring an additional 797,851 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,734,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,526,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,910,000 after acquiring an additional 148,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 569,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.