Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.85

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 106210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $634.34 million, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,107,658.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $35,439.04. Insiders sold a total of 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $98,102 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Carriage Services by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 49.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 525.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 74.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 90,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 38,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

