Carry (CRE) Market Cap Achieves $36.99 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded up 35.7% against the dollar. Carry has a market cap of $36.99 million and approximately $21.59 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00139570 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,621,122,373 coins and its circulating supply is 6,904,757,417 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry Coin Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

