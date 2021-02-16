Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Shares Up 12.1%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s stock price shot up 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.61. 799,141 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 630,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.17% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

