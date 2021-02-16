Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Shares Up 12.1%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s stock price shot up 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.61. 799,141 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 630,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%.
About Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
