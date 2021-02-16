carVertical Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $374,370.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00816852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00045612 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,400.09 or 0.04847402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00024161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00015466 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

