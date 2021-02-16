Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Update

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the January 14th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $785.13 million, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casa Systems by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 862,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Casa Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,111 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Casa Systems by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at $347,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

