Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.72

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 1442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $772.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,733 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

