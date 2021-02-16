Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.72

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 1442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $772.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.20.
Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
