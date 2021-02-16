Caspian (CSP) Hits Market Cap of $2.59 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $28,403.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00065814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.36 or 0.00901556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049221 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,498.39 or 0.05150118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00016761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00033014 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.