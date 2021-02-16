Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 12.4%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shot up 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.39 and last traded at $51.83. 12,448,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 11,732,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 525,472 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

