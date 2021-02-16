Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 353.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,568 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.24% of Castle Biosciences worth $30,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,353,452 shares in the company, valued at $67,780,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $915,375.00. Insiders sold 349,435 shares of company stock worth $23,169,550 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $95.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.97 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.