Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Castle Biosciences worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSTL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $586,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $915,375.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,435 shares of company stock valued at $23,169,550. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $95.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average is $57.25. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.97 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

