Castle (CSTL) Reaches Market Cap of $10,238.26

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $10,238.26 and approximately $4.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Castle has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.37 or 0.00509849 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00033042 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004600 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,086.58 or 0.02230529 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 74.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,017,147 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

