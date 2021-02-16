Castweet One Day Trading Volume Tops $98,745.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Castweet token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. Castweet has a market cap of $309,215.97 and approximately $98,745.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.33 or 0.00531266 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000095 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00119497 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000791 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Castweet Token Profile

CTT is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.