Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 186.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 125,045 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 259.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 59,132 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 42.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 44,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

CIM stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

