Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Hess Midstream worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 52,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HESM opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4471 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 149.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HESM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

