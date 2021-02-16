Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,593 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of NuStar Energy worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. US Capital Advisors cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.62.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

