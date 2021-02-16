Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $197.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

