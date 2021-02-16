Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.81

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.51, with a volume of 2928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,441 shares of company stock worth $1,093,516. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 244,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

