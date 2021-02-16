Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.28. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 24,077 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

