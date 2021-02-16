Catherine M. Szyman Sells 3,389 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.98. 2,273,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,941. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $480,262,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 399.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,076,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after acquiring an additional 969,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

