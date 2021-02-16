CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Trading Up 11.3%

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares were up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.28. Approximately 19,172,564 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 12,043,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $655.49 million, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAT. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.