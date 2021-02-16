CBRE Group (CBRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBRE opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

