CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.66

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$66.66 and last traded at C$66.66, with a volume of 367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.91 billion and a PE ratio of 24.51.

CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.A)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

