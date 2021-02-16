CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.53

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$66.53 and last traded at C$66.24, with a volume of 5139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.22.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$67.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35.

In other news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,801,400. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at C$1,023,600. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,695 shares of company stock worth $5,020,712.

CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.