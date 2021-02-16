CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Short Interest Up 25.2% in January

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 14th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDK. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,548,000. AJO LP grew its position in CDK Global by 543.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 384,011 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in CDK Global by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after acquiring an additional 296,308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in CDK Global by 146.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 258,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CDK Global by 412.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 194,636 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

