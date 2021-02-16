Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €5.20 by Independent Research

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €5.20 ($6.12) price target by research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.63 ($5.45).

Shares of ETR CEC1 opened at €5.70 ($6.71) on Tuesday. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and a P/E ratio of -15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is €5.85 and its 200 day moving average is €4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

