Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.15 Million

Brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to report sales of $32.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.95 million to $32.36 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $42.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $128.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 million to $129.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $133.02 million, with estimates ranging from $131.01 million to $135.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

