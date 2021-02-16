CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Hits $3.52 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 207.5% higher against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $231,701.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00064539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $430.95 or 0.00888851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00048597 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.22 or 0.05035075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024723 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00032452 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.