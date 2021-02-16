CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the January 14th total of 10,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CEL-SCI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVM traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,177. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. CEL-SCI has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $846.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 2.09.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

