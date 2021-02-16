CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Down 9.6%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s share price dropped 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 1,205,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,560,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $846.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,829,000 after acquiring an additional 128,417 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 310,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 229.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 135,799 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.