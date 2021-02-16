Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Celanese worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,313,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese stock opened at $132.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.65. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

