Celer Network (CELR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $20.82 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $101.56 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00066219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.58 or 0.00909764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00049606 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.57 or 0.05152535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024642 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00016861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00033261 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,347,812,747 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

