Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,010 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Celestica worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Celestica by 430.0% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,012,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,742,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,750,000 after buying an additional 1,549,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,258,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 374,790 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 294.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 295,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 259,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

