Celo (CELO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28.94 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $4.52 or 0.00009188 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $833.30 million and $28.94 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

