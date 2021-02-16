Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Trading Down 7.3%

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.27. 11,116,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 22,190,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $84.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 161,355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674,465 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)
Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.
