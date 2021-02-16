Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $0.34. Centene posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,801,000 after acquiring an additional 225,690 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Centene by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after acquiring an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,728,000 after acquiring an additional 441,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

