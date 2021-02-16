Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDEV opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $965.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 6.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

