Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Central Garden & Pet worth $34,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 8.9% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

