Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.29

Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.35.
In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.08 per share, with a total value of $48,859.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
About Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
