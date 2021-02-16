Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.29

Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.35.

In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.08 per share, with a total value of $48,859.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 82.9% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 24.1% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 57,681 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Central Securities during the third quarter worth $692,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 54.0% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

