Centrality Achieves Market Cap of $51.02 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Centrality has a total market cap of $51.02 million and approximately $206,932.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can now be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00064287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.09 or 0.00890786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00047929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.46 or 0.05023001 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00024651 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00032732 BTC.

About Centrality

CENNZ is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

