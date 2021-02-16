Centric Cash (CNS) Price Hits $0.0001

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Centric Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $236,052.99 and $107,026.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000643 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000148 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001338 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00027767 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

Centric Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.