Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading Up 6.5%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.29. Approximately 246,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 198,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEU shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $304.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 3.71.

In other news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $246,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $663,000. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 367,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

