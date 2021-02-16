Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) traded down 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.43. 2,642,081 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 1,110,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $118,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $156,295.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,189 shares of company stock worth $663,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 20.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $394,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 103.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 69.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

