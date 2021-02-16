Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Down 6.9%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.57 and last traded at $56.93. Approximately 515,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 524,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.16.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCS. Zelman & Associates cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 18.0% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 224,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 34,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

