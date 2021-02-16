Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Down 6.9%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.57 and last traded at $56.93. Approximately 515,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 524,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.16.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCS. Zelman & Associates cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.94.
In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 18.0% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 224,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 34,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
