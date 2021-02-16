Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 10,658,753 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 7,961,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $449.29 million, a P/E ratio of -29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

