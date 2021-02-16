Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $112.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.
Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,221.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.33. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $111.93.
In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,152.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,074 shares of company stock worth $49,529,320 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
