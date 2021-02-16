Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $112.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,221.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.33. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,152.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,074 shares of company stock worth $49,529,320 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

