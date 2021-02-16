Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Position Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,723 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cerner worth $55,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

Shares of CERN opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

