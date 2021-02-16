CertiK Price Tops $1.72 on Major Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK token can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00003485 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $60.37 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00062190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00258420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00070375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00082259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.61 or 0.00411711 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00184403 BTC.

CertiK Token Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,176,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,033,608 tokens. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

Buying and Selling CertiK

CertiK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

